Pagasa: Fair weather in Metro Cebu starting Thursday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Metro Cebu will already be having fair weather starting on Thursday, Dec. 29, and this is expected to continue until Saturday, Dec. 31.

This is according to the five-day extended weather forecast issued by the state weather bureau, Pagasa, on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Engr. Al Quiblat, the Pagasa-Mactan chief, said in an interview with CDN Digital on Tuesday, that the prevailing weather systems – shear line and the northeast monsoon (Amihan) – are expected to already weaken starting Thursday.

“Sa (Dec. 29), expected nato nga muhinay o mawagtang na ang epekto sa shear line. Ingon man molurang na ang kusog nga hanging amihan. Hangtod na ni sa Dec. 31,” he said.

“Expect nato nga fair weather na ang atong weather condition. Generally, partly cloudy to cloudy skies. Kung duna man gani mga pag-ulan, ang hinungdan ana, ang gi-expect nato, is localized thunderstorms,” he added.

Sea trips remain canceled as of Tuesday or two days after Christmas as the gale warning, which prohibits several sea vessels from sailing, remains in effect in Cebu and the entire Visayas.

Quiblat, however, said they expect the possible lifting of the gale warning in some areas in Central Visayas starting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Metro Cebu will continue to experience light to moderate with occasional heavy rains on Wednesday, Dec. 28, while temperature will range between 25-28 degrees Celsius. Heat index is expected to reach 32 degrees Celsius.

Quiblat said they are currently monitoring a “cloud cluster” inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, but, he said, that based on their forecast model, this has a less chance of developing into a Low Pressure Area (LPA).

“Base sa atong Tropical Cylone Potential Threat forecast karong semanahona, wala pa tay nakita nga LPA within the area of responsibility. Pero bantayan gihapon nato ni,” he said.

