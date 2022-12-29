Mandaue police ready for translacion 2023

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) has already prepared the security plan for traslacion, which is part of the Fiesta Señor activities.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Franc Rudolf Oriol, MCPO deputy city director for operations and spokesperson, said their security plan for traslacion was already ready and in place.

A simulation exercise was also already conducted, he said.

“Ang tuyo ug tumong niadto ang pagcoordinate sa communication, sa mga security personnel tanan sakop sa multipliers ug sa simbahan hangtud ang imahen gikan sa Innodata, Cebu City paingun sa St. Joseph Shrine nga walay kakulian,” said Oriol.

(Our purpose for that is to learn to coordinate the communication to the security personnel, all the force multipliers, and until the images reach the church from Innodata, Cebu City until St. Joseph Shrine without any hitches at all.)

Oriol said that a total of 325 police and about 500 force multipliers, personnel of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM), advocacy groups, barangay tanods and criminilogy student interns will be deployed in all routes where the traslacion would pass through.

However, Oriol said that more personnel might be deployed depending on the result of their final coordination meeting with the heads at the regional office in January.

The reunion of Child Jesus or the Sto. Niño, mother Mary and St. Joseph at the National Shrine of St. Joseph in Mandaue City, will happen on Jan. 13.

Meanwhile, Oriol said that they would send 75 police personnel to Cebu City to help secure the Sinulog celebration.

