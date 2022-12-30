Lapu-Lapu, Talisay drug busts net 2 Cebu City residents, yield P408,000 shabu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two residents of Cebu City were arrested in separate buy-bust operations in the cities of Talisay and Lapu-Lapu on Thursday, Dec. 29.

Police confiscated a total of 60 grams of suspected shabu worth P408,000 from the two.

First to fall was a 25-year-old Kyle Mendoza, a resident of Barangay Capitol Site in Cebu City. Police confiscated 50 grams of ‘shabu’ worth P340,000, during an afternoon buy-bust operation against Mendoza in Barangay Pusok in Lapu-Lapu City.

High-value individual

Mendoza was placed in the city’s list of High Value Individuals (HVI). He was arrested at past 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Police Major Aibert Samson, Drug Enforcement Unit chief of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), said that Mendoza was a drug surrenderer in August 2016 in Cebu City. However, he allegedly did not change his ways, and instead allegedly went back to his illegal drug activities.

Samson said that the arrest of the suspect happened after an information reached them about Mendoza’s alleged involvement in illegal drugs. He can allegedly dispose at least 50 grams of suspected shabu in a week.

He said that Mendoza allegedly took over the drug activities of a relative, who was arrested earlier.

Mendoza would allegedly distribute his items in areas in Cebu City and in Lapu-Lapu City, particularly in Barangays Pajo and Pusok.

Samson said that they were still investigating how wide Castro’s connection was in this illegal activity and they also continued to identify possible cohorts of the suspect.

After a background check, Mendoza was found to have no previous drug offense in Lapu-Lapu City

Samson said that they already had information about Mendoza’s possible source of illegal drugs, but he begged off to disclose further information about this.

“Maghatud sila diha sa Lapu-Lapu…as of karon, naa pa gyuy mga users, but mao nay atong ginasubject for identification,” Samson said.

(They distribute their items in Lapu-Lapu… as of now, there are still users there, but what we are doing now is to identify, who these users are there.)

The operation against Mendoza was led by Police Captain Noah Añana under the supervision of Police Major Samson and Police Major Joey Bicoy, chief of the Intelligence Unit of the LCPO.

With the arrest of Mendoza, Samson assured that the illegal drug situation in the city remained manageable.

Drug bust in Tangke

Also later that night (Dec. 29), a 32-year-old habal-habal driver, Reymar Abellana, of Barangay Luz in Cebu City, was arrested with 10 grams of suspected shabu worth P68,000 in Barangay Tangke in Talisay City at past 10 p.m.

With the arrest, Abellana will go back to jail. The suspect was released from prison on Nov. 26, 2022, after he posted bail for an illegal drug offense. He was arrested and jailed last Nov. 15, 2022.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Caballes, chief of Talisay City Police Station, said that Abellana would allegedly deliver his illegal items in Cebu City areas, including in Barangay Tangke in Talisay City.

Caballes further said that Abellana could allegedly dispose 25 grams of ‘shabu’ per week.

The suspect, Abellana, allegedly told police that he was in contact with an inmate inside the Cebu City Jail Male Dormitory for his supply of illegal drugs. However, Abellana said that he had no idea about this alleged supplier’s name.

