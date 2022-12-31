Ivana Alawi, Liza Soberano, Janine Gutierrez among ‘100 Most Beautiful Faces’ of 2022

Ivana Alawi, Liza Soberano and Janine Gutierrez have been included in the “100 Most Beautiful Faces of 2022” list, a compilation by UK-based TC Candler.

The online list was released on TC Candler’s YouTube channel last Wednesday, Dec. 28, after a nomination process that considers social media engagements or votes.

Alawi, who placed No. 4 in 2021, took the No. 6 spot this year. Meanwhile, Soberano ranked No. 23 (down from 18th in 2021) and Gutierrez placed No. 51 (up from 78th in 2021). Filipino-American singer Bella Poarch was also included in the list, ranking at No. 80 (up from 95th in 2021).

The top 10 most beautiful faces of 2022 according to the Independent Critics by TC Candler are:

1.Jasmine Tookes, American model and former Victoria’s Secret Angel

2.Nancy Jewel McDonie, member of K-pop group Momoland

3.Lisa Manoban, member of K-pop group Blackpink

4.Dasha Taran, Russian model and influencer

5.Sitala, Thai singer

6.Ivana Alawi, Filipino actress

7.Yael Shelbia, Israeli model and actress

8.Mai Omar, Egyptian actress

9.Nana, K-pop star (Face of the Decade 2010’s)

10.Tzuyu, Taiwanese singer

Foreign artists who also made it to the “100 Most Beautiful Faces” include Margot Robbie, Emma Watson, Emilia Clarke, Gal Gadot, and K-pop idols Jennie of BLACKPINK and Sana of TWICE.

Based on its website, the Independent Critics by TC Candler has been compiling and publishing its annual list since 1990. It stated that it is not a “popularity contest” but instead seeks to “inform [and] broaden public opinion instead of reflecting it.”

