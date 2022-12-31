A fresh start for 2023: 54 Talisay City PDLs released from jail

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 54 inmates from the Talisay City Jail were given a chance to gain a fresh start after they were released on December 30, 2022.

Their release resulted after they availed of a plea bargain while some benefitted from the good conduct time allowance.

Jail Warden Chief Inspector Chrysirel Awe of the Talisay City Jail Male Dormitory said that most of the 54 released Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs) are facing drug-related offenses.

“Naka avail ni sila sa plea bargaining agreement sa court unya kung mo plea bargain ka, mo ubos na ang imong days nga irender,” Awe said.

The freed inmates were welcomed with tight embraces from their families. The jail officers also gave 15 kilos of rice and other basic goods to each freed inmate to share with their families during New Year’s Eve.

To date, the jail facility situated in Barangay Maghaway in Talisay City houses around 1, 300 inmates, and 85 percent of them are facing illegal drug charges.

The jail facility is designed for only 800 inmates. /rcg

READ:

Over 1000 inmates, jail officers in Talisay City receive COVID jabs