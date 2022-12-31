Mutya ng Pilipinas queens share thoughts on the New Year

MANILA, Philippines—The Mutya ng Pilipinas queens have just won their crowns earlier this month, and their titles will definitely change their lives one way or another. The Inquirer piqued their minds as the year comes to an end, and a new one begins tomorrow.

“I believe in New Year’s resolutions. I really believe in setting something for yourself at the beginning of the year to guide you,” Mutya ng Pilipinas Iona Gibbs told the Inquirer in an interview at the sidelines of the victory party thrown by the pageant organization for her and the other winners recently at the CWC Interiors in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig.

But Mutya ng Pilipinas-Luzon Shannon Robinson thinks differently. “To be honest I don’t believe in [New Year’s resolutions]. I think if you want to apply something, you don’t need to wait till the new year to do so,” she said.

Mutya ng Pilipinas-World Top Model Arianna Padrid agreed with her and said, “I think you can change anything you want anytime.” But she continued: “I think it’s more of a comfort for some people knowing that it’s the change of a new year, so they can begin. But whatever works for anyone that’s what’s best for them.”

Those who practice making resolutions for the New Year shared theirs with the Inquirer.

“I think my biggest resolution next year is to continue making those that I love proud. After this pageant I have felt so much love and I’ve heard constantly how proud they are of me, and that is what is driving me. I hope to continue making them proud in everything I do with this crown on my head,” Gibbs said.

Mutya ng Pilipinas-Tourism International Jeanette Reyes said she wants to build her confidence in 2023, “because most of the time, especially this year, I tend to doubt myself a lot of times.” Now with a Mutya ng Pilipinas crown on her head, the Bicolana beauty said, “I will use this as a challenge for me to be more confident and to believe myself even more.”

Mutya ng Pilipinas-Overseas Communities Jesi Mae Cruz said she would build up on the momentum she set in 2022. “My New Year’s resolution would be to compete in another pageant next year and bag another crown.”

She continued: “This year was actually so hard for me because it’s my third pageant this year. They were all back-to-back, and that isn’t normal, I know it isn’t. But I am not ready to stop this journey. I’m not ready to stop pageantry just yet. I want to keep going and strike while the iron is hot.”

The 2022 Mutya ng Pilipinas queens were crowned three years after the national pageant’s previous edition was staged in 2019. The national organization took a break in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Padrid and Reyes are set to represent the Philippines in the World Top Model and Miss Tourism International competitions, respectively, next year. The Mutya ng Pilipinas organization said they are actively looking for a global pageant for Gibbs to compete in, also in 2023. /ra

RELATED STORIES:

The stage is set for the 52nd Mutya ng Pilipinas pageant; Alamat, G22 to perform

Mutya ng Pilipinas Klyza Castro wants to crown a fellow ‘hometown girl’