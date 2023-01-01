Palma to Cebuanos: We are here for a reason, we still have a mission

CEBU CITY, Philippines — “We are still here and this is because we have a mission.”

This is what Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma shared during his homily for the New Year’s Eve Mass held at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral on Saturday evening, December 31.

A few moments before 2023 officially starts, Palma expressed hope that even if we do not know what awaits in the coming days, “may we always remember that the future is in the hands of God.”

The year 2022 challenged us to our extent. With the threat of COVID-19 and the onslaught of Odette, this year poured several obstacles but with the gift of life and the love of God, we surpassed them, Palma said. And as everyone welcomes the new year, Palma reminds Cebuanos that God has plans for us.

“Siyempre, daghang panahon sa kalipay, daghang mga okasyon sa pagsulay, mga trials, mga difficulties, pero tungod sa gugma ug kalooy sa Diyos, nakalabang kita,” Archbishop Palma said.

“Pagbuot sa Ginoo nga maabot kita niining panahona. Ngano man? Simple nga pagkasulti, grasya sa Diyos, we are here for a reason and this is because we have a mission,” he added.

As he ends his homily for New Year’s Eve, Palma hopes that the love and the grace of God reach each family this new year.

“We know that the son of God came to the world through the family of Mary and Joseph and unta sugod sa atoang pamilya, we welcome the Lord,” Palma said. /rcg

