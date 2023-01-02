Vhong Navarro hopes for ‘kinder 2023’ amid ongoing rape trial

After spending his merriest Christmas with his family, Vhong Navarro then welcomed 2023 with a wish to have a “kinder” year ahead.

The actor and “It’s Showtime” TV host, who faces rape charges filed by model Deniece Cornejo, spent the first day of the year with his loved ones, as seen on his Instagram page last Saturday, Dec. 31.

“Praying for a kinder 2023. Happy New Year!” he wrote, along with a photo of himself and his family.

Navarro earlier gave a glimpse of the Christmas celebration he had with his family, stressing how there’s a lot of things he should be grateful for.

It, however, was not clear yet when he would come back to hosting “It’s Showtime,” though his co-host Vice Ganda earlier said that he would return “soon.”

In December, Navarro walked free from his detention cell after the Taguig regional trial court granted his motion to post bail, which was set at P1 million, for his temporary liberty.

The Taguig court stated that it is “not convinced” at the time of the presumption of guilt on the part of Navarro based on allegations by Cornejo, citing inconsistencies on her narration of how the alleged rape transpired. EDV

