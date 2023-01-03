4 Korean tourists hurt in Talisay City vehicular accident

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Four Korean tourists and their driver were injured after the rented van they were riding figured in an accident along the Cebu South Coastal Road in Barangay Lawaan 2 in Talisay City around 4 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

The Korean tourists, two of whom were female and two male, were headed to Oslob town in southern Cebu from Lapu-Lapu City when the accident happened.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Caballes, chief of the Talisay City Police Station, said that based on the statement of the driver, Alexandrino Paz Jr., a resident of Barangay Suba in Lapu-Lapu City, they were traversing the Cebu South Coastal Road when they passed a portion of the road filled with water. It was raining at that time, Caballes added.

As a result, the driver claimed he lost control of the vehicle then hit a metal railing before turning over. The four Korean tourists and the driver sustained injuries but all are in stable condition as of this posting.

Caballes said that they could not still establish if the driver was speeding when the accident happened.

A few minutes after the accident, personnel of the City of Talisay Traffic Operations and Development Authority (CT-TODA) extracted the vehicle and cleared the area for other motorists.

Following this accident, CT-TODA chief Jonathan Tumulak reminded the public to drive carefully, especially when the road is wet due to rain.

READ MORE:

Driver, whose taxi flipped over at the foot of the Tabunok flyover, is safe

2 motorcycle riders killed in Monday dawn crash in Talisay City