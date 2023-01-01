Driver, whose taxi flipped over at the foot of the Tabunok flyover, is safe.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The driver, whose taxi flipped over at the foot of the Tabunok flyover in Talisay City, is safe.

Jonathan Tumulak, chief of the City of Talisay Traffic Operations and Development Authority (CT-TODA), said that the taxi driver, identified as Hermie Papilleras, 53, admitted that he dozed off while driving his taxi. He sustained scrapes on his body.

“Wa daw siya kainum, pero miangkon nga gaduka pagdrive,” Tumulak said.

(He said he did not drink liquor, but he was sleepy while he was driving.)

“Nabangga-an niya ang kilid sa flyover pagdayung tungas…Gikan [siya] hatud pasahero sa [barangay] Lawaan ug mibalik paingun na mograhe sa Mambaling,” he added.

(He crashed on the side of the flyover as he was going up the flyover…He (the driver) had just dropped off a passenger in Lawaan and he was heading to Mambaling to park the taxi at the garage in Mambaling.)

Papilleras is a resident of Barangay Sawang Calero in Cebu City.

This accident happened at 12:35 p.m. today, Jan. 1, and after 15 minutes, authorities removed the vehicle from the road.

This is the second accident that happened in the city on Jan. 1, 2023 after two motorcycles were also involved in a minor accident in Baragay Pooc earlier today.

Following this incident, Tumulak reminds drivers to pay a quick stop in a safe area and take a nap if they are sleepy.

“ Tambag ug pahinumdum nato sa mga drivers, kung magduka, padaplin sa safe nga lugar og ipiyong or ikatug sa makadiyot. Ayaw pugsa sa pagdrive aron paglikay sa disgrasya,” Tumulak said.

(Our advise and reminder to drivers, if you are sleepy, go to a safe place and take a short nap. Don’t force yourself to drive to avoid accidents.)

