Police wants signal jamming on Sinulog Feast Day

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The police here want to suspend telecommunications services via signal jammers during the Festival Day of the Sinulog on January 15, 2023.

During a security briefing with the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) on Tuesday, January 3, police officials recommended shutting off mobile phone signals at the South Road Properties (SRP) as part of their security measures for the Sinulog, said Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, director of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

However, Dalogdog said they have yet to receive feedback and recommendations from the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC).

“Our regional director (Police Brigadier General Jerry Bearis), according to him, nag request na siya nang, for signal jamming and interruption during the celebration of the Sinulog, especially during sa Mardi Gras or Grand Parade,” Dalogdog told reporters in a press interview on Wednesday, January 4.

But whether or not the proposed signal shutoff will include areas outside SRP, the CCPO official said they will be discussing it further

According to Dalogdog, they all agreed that temporarily switching off telecommunication services this January 15 would help them ensure a peaceful and orderly Sinulog Festival.

“May mga recommendations yung Task Group sa security, kailangan talaga magkakaroon nang signal jamming,” he said.

Jamming mobile phone signals had been part of Sinulog’s security protocols since 2017. Metro-wide signal shutdowns were implemented to allay threats but brought inconvenience to spectators.

