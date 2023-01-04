Rains to continue in Metro Cebu until Friday, says Pagasa Mactan

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Metro Cebu will experience scattered rain showers until Friday, January 6, 2023, before having improved weather conditions on Saturday until Sunday, January 7 to January 8.

Pagasa-Mactan chief Engr. Al Quiblat said that as of Wednesday, January 4, 2023, the effects of the low-pressure area (LPA) they are currently monitoring will continue to bring rain over Metro Cebu.

“Hangtod January 6, Friday, (we’ll have)scattered rain showers tungod sa LPA. Sa Saturday and Sunday, mag improve ang weather condition. Partly cloudy to cloudy unya naa lay mga chance nga mga pag-ulan labi na sa hapon ug gabi due to localized thunderstorms kay mugawas naman ang LPA after 48 hours,” he told CDN Digital.

He said the LPA entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Tuesday, but its trough or extension already brought rain to various parts of the country even before it entered PAR.

Pagasa, in a weather advisory it issued past 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 4, said that as of 10 a.m., the LPA was estimated based on all available data at 300 kilometers (km) South Southwest of Puerto Princesa.

Meanwhile, another LPA was estimated at 285 km East Northeast of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte.

However, these weather disturbances remain less likely to develop into tropical depressions in the next 24 hours.

The expected weather temperature this Saturday and Sunday would be 24 to 31 degrees Celsius, while the heat index is expected to be at 36 degrees Celsius.

“Magsugod og rise ang temperature mga alas 10 sa buntag. So, between 10 am to 3 pm, dili ta mag direct exposure sa sun nga magdugay, nga mo last tag hours kay delikado man jud sa heat strokes labi na tong naay mga comorbidities,” Quiblat said.

