Cesafi Esports League moved to Nov. 27

CEBU CITY, Philippines—In order to have more time to prepare for its inaugural staging, the organizers of the Cesafi Esports League (CEL) have decided to move the tournament date from October 29-30, 2022 to November 27, 2022, at the SM Seaside City Cebu.

This development was announced by CEL’s head official, Ryan Abarquez Balbuena.

Nine schools will be competing in the CEL. These are the University of San Carlos (USC), the University of Cebu (UC), the University of the Visayas (UV), Cebu Eastern College (CEC), the University of Southern Philippines-Foundation (USPF), University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R), Southwestern University-Phinma (SWU), Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U), and newcomer, University of the Philippines-Cebu (UP-Cebu).

According to Balbuena, the first day of the two-day event on November 26 will serve as a workshop for all CEL Esports players, Esports journalists, and casters, so as for volunteers.

The workshop serves as their training program on how to run an Esports tournament.

The tournament proper kicks off on November 27. It is being planned that the tournament will be held every Saturday at the same venue until January 2023.

“Ang first day namo which is kanang November 26 kay himoon namo siya og seminar para sa mga Esports players, Esports journalist/writer, caster sa esports, and for the volunteers para ma train sila unsaon pag padagan sa production sa Esports, directing, etc. and November 27 kay opening mismo sa esports nato sa SM Seaside,” added Balbuena.

Joining them on the organizing side is the league’s partner Grindsky, the company behind the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League Philippines.

The CEL will only feature one Esports, the highly popular Mobile Legends: Bang Bang.

It can be recalled that the CEL, which was formerly named Cesafi Esports, debuted as a demo sport in the Cesafi Season 21 last April at the CIT-U campus.

