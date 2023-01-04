Irate man stabs sisters, brod in law in Mandaue

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — A police chief is encouraging family members to always talk things out whenever they have problems to avoid further misunderstandings.

Police major John Philip Libres, chief of Opao Police Station in Mandaue City is also reminding everyone to be respectful and understanding.

This is after an argument among siblings in sitio Tamarind in Barangay Umapad here led to a stabbing spree that injured four people.

Rodello Flores Alilin, 40 years old, a seaman, stabbed his sisters and brother-in-law on Tuesday at the house of their mother.

Mercy Alilin Norman, 50 years old, the suspect’s sister, Mercy’s husband Raul Norman, 58 years old, Teresita Alilin, 48, and Annbleth Alilin Toledo, 45, sustained stab wounds in their heads, necks, and hands. They are currently recuperating in a hospital.

Initial investigation showed that the victims and the suspect visited their mother at the latter’s house when an argument ensued about their mother’s ATM card allegedly being used by the suspect among other issues, said Libres.

Libres said that Rodello stabbed Mercy first but the others tried to pacify them that’s why they were also stabbed by the suspect.

“Family trouble lang gyud siya. Murag dugay na ni sila nga naay bikil ba mao to pag-abot sa balay sa ila’ng ginikanan kay kining suspek hilumon ni siya, wala suguro siya kapugong sa iya’ng kaugalingon, wala kaagwanta..Naa man toy nisuroy diri iyaha’ng barkada, naputong lang gyud kay gilibak siya nga naa siya sa sulod kay ang mga igsuon unaware man nga naa siya sa sulod,” said Libres.

As of Wednesday noon, the suspect is still at large.

Libres is reminding families to regularly communicate with each other to resolve any issues.

“Og naa tay problema mas maayo nga atoa nalang isolve within sa family, dili nato pasagdaan nga molala ang problema,” said Libres. /rcg

