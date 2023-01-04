Ahong urges biz owners to renew permits early

By: Futch Anthony Inso - CDN Digital Correspondent | January 04,2023 - 07:14 PM

Business owners in Lapu-Lapu City flock to the Hoops Dome where they can process their business permits renewal.

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines – Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan urged business owners to renew their business permits early.

Chan said that this is to avoid the penalties and surcharges that will be imposed by the city.

On Tuesday, January 3, 2022, the city government has already set up a Business One-Stop Shop (BOSS) at the Hoops Dome in Barangay Gun-ob.

The BOSS will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, and from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. on Saturdays. The One-Stop Shop will last until January 31 or the deadline for the business permit renewal.

“Ato kining gisugdan kagahapon nga gidagsa gayud sa atong mga taxpayers isip pagdumdom sa ilang tinuig nga katungod nga makahalad og serbisyo og produkto sa mga katawhan ug sa samang higayon pagtabang sa atong syudad aron mahatagan og katumanan ang atong mga mahinungdanon ug gikinahanglang mga programa para sa katawhan,” Chan said on his Facebook post.

Those who will renew their business permit will only have to undergo three steps which include Application and Assessment, Payment, and Submit & Claim of their renewed business permit.

Those who cannot renew their business permit on time will need to pay the penalty of 25 percent for the surcharges and 2 percent interest per month.

“Nagpasalamat ako sa tanang mga taxpayers nga midangop sa Hoopsdome sa unang adlaw kagahapon ug sa uban pa nga padulong na nga magproseso sa ilang renewal,” he added.  /rcg

ALSO READ: 

