35,000 devotees join 2023 Fiesta Senor’s Opening Salvo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A mammoth crowd attended the Opening Salvo of the 458th Fiesta Señor on Thursday, Jan. 5, organizers reported.

The Augustinian priests from the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu said they estimated around 35,000 devotees joined the Opening Salvo of this year’s Fiesta Señor.

Fr. John Ion Miranda, head for safety, security, peace and order, and secretariat for the Fiesta Señor 2023, said the figures included attendees inside and outside the Basilica compound.

The Pilgrim Center alone, which was brimming with devotees on Thursday morning, could accommodate a total of 5,000 individuals, Miranda said.

Miranda also said they were glad that the Opening Salvo, which signalled the start of the 9-day Novena, went peacefully and orderly.

“So far, han-ay kaayo ang atong pagsaulog sa prosesyon. Kauban ang atong mga kapulisan ug ang other agencies. Dako kay tag pasalamat nila ug sa tanang mga deboto nga nituman gayud sa pagprosesyon,” he added.

(So far the procession was very orderly. We were together with our partner police and other agencies. We are so grateful to them and to all the devotees who joined the procession.)

This year’s Fiesta Señor will include the comeback of all of its physical activities, including the “Walk with Jesus” that preceded Thursday’s Opening Salvo.

The police estimated that 300,000 devotees, who participated in the penitential walk that started from Fuente Osmeña and ended at the Basilica.

/dbs