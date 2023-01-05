Boy with rare liver cancer needs help urgently

A three-year-old boy from Brgy. Poblacion 1, Mabini, Bohol is in desperate need of urgent financial help to sustain his medical treatment against a rare type of cancer.

Wayne Ezekiel Amoguis was diagnosed with Hepatoblastoma on July 2022. A couple of weeks before his diagnosis, he suddenly complained of abdominal pain and loss of appetite. He had fever and diarrhea too. His parents were also worried because he was constantly crying and his weight loss was very evident. Consequently, he had his medical checkup at the health center but his symptoms persisted. So, they decided to consult a private physician who immediately noted hepatomegaly, an enlarged liver, upon assessing his abdomen. An ultrasound was then done which showed presence of a hepatic mass. A CT scan was also performed and it confirmed his diagnosis. Hepatoblastoma, a very rare type of liver cancer, damages the child’s liver which is one of the important organs in the body. It usually affects children ages 1 to 3. Treatment modalities include chemotherapy, surgery, and liver transplantation. Because of the serious nature of Wayne Ezekiel’s diagnosis, they were referred to Cebu City for specialized medical care. A pediatric oncologist handled Wayne Ezekiel’s case and recommended chemotherapy, surgery, and radiation therapy to treat his disease.

Currently, Wayne Ezekiel is undergoing a 6-cycle targeted chemotherapeutic regimen. He had been through a lot of hospitalizations, chemotherapy sessions, and operations. Indeed, treating his delicate disease requires costly medications, laboratory tests, and medical procedures. His family spends around P40,000 to P50,000 every chemotherapy cycle. Moreover, he is set to start his radiation therapy which will cost them around P83,000.

“Zeke,” as he is lovingly called by his parents, is a playful and an interactive boy. He likes to play with his building blocks and bicycle. As their only child, he is genuinely treasured by his parents. When asked about her wish for Zeke, his mother replied, “I wish that he will be cured from his disease and be cancer-free.” His father works as a baker and earns P9, 800 every month. His mother who is a nurse had stopped working in order to focus on caring for him. His father’s income is barely enough to cover all their monthly expenses. Adding to their financial woes is Zeke’s ongoing medical treatment with sky-high expenses. For this reason, their family’s financial resources are already depleted and they have nowhere to turn to. Truly, they are in dire need of help. Hence, in order to save Zeke’s life and sustain his treatment, his parents are heartily pleading for financial assistance from generous individuals who are willing to share their blessings.

Those who wish to donate may contact Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu through these cellphone numbers 0945-712-6657 or 0932-443-7135. You can also deposit donations directly to Unionbank under account name Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu, and account number 00-112-000066-2. Please indicate the name of the patient on the deposit slip. Thank you very much.