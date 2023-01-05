Who will be Mandaue’s Sinulog Festival Queen bet? 4 women undergo rigid screening

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — At least four women were screened by the Mandaue City government on Thursday, January 5, to determine who will be the city’s festival queen for Sinulog 2023.

The candidates introduced themselves and danced in different genres while carrying the image of the Sto. Niño.

The one that will be chosen will become the lead dancer of the city’s contingent which will be called the Mandaue City Cultural Dance Troupe.

The city government will again participate in the grand parade under the Sinulog-based category.

The troupe is spearheaded by Emelio Sanchez Pascual known as Jojin Pascual as the head choreographer.

Pascual is the director of the award-winning Sinanduloy Cultural Dance Troupe of Tangub City.

“We are very thankful that manoy Jojin Pascual is also spearheading our contingent. Manoy Jojin Pascual is a pure blooded Mandauehanon and now niingun gyud siya nga it is his time to give back to the city of Mandaue, naningkamot gyud siya. This is the first time that Mandaue has joined for so long, naningkamot lang ta that we will be able to present and makahalad sad ta og sayaw sa Sto. Niño.”

“Wala pa na before (dance troupe) so this is the first time that we will really organize the Mandaue City Cultural Dance troupe of course in partnership with Manoy Jojin….Gitutukan nato (practice) because if I’m not mistaken the last we joined Sinulog was 2011, more than 10 years nga nabalik si Mandaue sa delegation,”said Kristian Marc Cabahug, head of the Mandaue Investment Promotions Tourism Action Center (MIPTAC).

Cabahug said they have allotted a budget of about P2.6 million including the subsidy given by the Sinulog foundation. /rcg

