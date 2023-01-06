22 contingents to vie in Sinulog Festival 2023

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A total of 21 contingents, which include one from South Korea, will be participating in this year’s Sinulog Festival.

A list from the Cebu Provincial Tourism Office showed that 15 performers will compete in the Sinulog sa Kabataan, which will kick off this Sunday, January 8, at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC). Most of the groups joining this Sunday’s competition are from Cebu City, such as the award-winning Lumad Basakanon from Barangay Basak San Nicolas.

At least eight groups registered for the Sinulog Grand Parade, including two out-of-town contingents. This year’s out-of-town contingents are Bucas Grande from Socorro in Surigao del Norte, and La Castellana in Negros Occidental.

The Sinulog Festival this year will also have two guest contingents, including one from South Korea. The guest contingents will be Hwacheon Beomangol Nongak Preservation Association of South Korea, and the Municipality of Carmen in northern Cebu.

Below is the complete list of contingents for the Sinulog Festival, which will take place this January 15 at the South Road Properties (SRP).

Registered Participants for One Cebu Island Sinulog sa Kabataan 2023

Tribu Lumad Mabinihanon – Barangay Mabini Banay San Nicolasnon – Barangay San Nicolas Hugpong sa Kabantan-onang Tisaanon – Barangay Tisa Barangay San Roque – Cuidad Barangay Tejero El Pardo Performing Arts – Barangay Pardo Barangay Inayawan Talents Group & Cultural Dance Troupe Banauan Cultural Group – Barangay Guadalupe Tribu Mabolokon – Barangay Mabolo Lumad Basakanon – Barangay Basak San Nicolas Barangay Labangon Barangay Binaliw Tribu Cebu Tech Carcar City Division Lapu-Lapu City Local Government Unit

Registered Participants for Sinulog Grand Parade:

Talisay City Government Toledo City Dance Company / Tribu Joyful Carcar City Division LGU Mandaue – Mandaue City Lapu-Lapu City Local Government Unit Naga City

Registered Participants for Sinulog Grand Parade (Out-of-Town Contingents):

Bucas Grande – Socorro, Surigao del Norte La Castellana – Negros Occidenetal

Guest Contingents:

Hwacheon Beomangol Nongak Preservation Association – South Korea Carmen, Cebu

The Municipality of Barili, earlier reported to join as a guest contingent, decided to participate in the competition, the Capitol announced on Friday, January 6.

The Sinulog Festival will be staging a comeback this year, after the COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to take a hiatus. They are expecting 2 million individuals to attend the festivities which, for the first time, will be held at the SRP.

Only Sinulog sa Kabataan and the Sinulog Festival Queen will remain at the CCSC, where the Sinulog was usually held.

