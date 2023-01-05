Sinulog sa Kabataan contingents’ P800,000 subsidy to be ready for release on Jan. 5

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government is set to release the financial assistance to contingents of the Sinulog sa Kabataan 2023, today, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.

Quoting City Administrator Suzanne Ardosa, the Cebu City Public Information Office (PIO), in a report, said the financial assistance would be ready on Thursday afternoon.

The city government is expected to provide a subsidy of P800,000 to each of the 17 contingents.

The amount will cover their props and costume expenses.

The Sinulog sa Kabataan is slated on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at the Cebu City Sports Center.

READ: Sinulog sa Kabataan stays in CCSC

Some choreographers, earlier, raised budgetary issues, as they no longer had funds to spend for their needs, such as paints for their props and for their travel expenses.

However, Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama during a meeting with the Sinulog sa Kabataan choreographers on Wednesday, Jan. 4, assured them that the city was working hard to ensure the success of the One Cebu Sinulog 2023.

“Wala may Sinulog kung wala mo ba, maong salamat kaayo sa inyong abag,” he said.

(There is no Sinulog without you, so thank you for your support.)

Ardosa, for her part, said they understood the concern of the choreographers, but explained to them that there was a certain process that would have to be followed for the releasing of the subsidy.

She, however, assured that they were expediting the process.

Moreover, Elmer “Jojo” Labella, Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) executive director, also agreed to the choreographers’ request that one car follow each contingent during the street parade this coming Sunday, Jan. 8.

“At least man lang ang mga bata dili intawon magbitbit sa tubig. Maong amo gyud ning gihangyo,” said Maximar Custodio, Tribu Mabolokon choreographer.

(At least, the kids would not have to carry their bottles of water. That is one of our requests [to the city government].)

READ MORE:

Sinulog 2023 contingents continue to wait for subsidies promised by Cebu City Hall

Police wants signal jamming on Sinulog Feast Day

9 contingents from Cebu province to join Sinulog 2023

Gwen carries on with Sinulog tradition

Cebu’s Sinulog among top 3 festivals in Asia

/dbs