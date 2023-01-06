Minglanilla Archangels unveil lineup, coaches for upccoming Cong. Rhea Gullas Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Minglanilla Archangels revealed its official roster for the upcoming Cong. Rhea Gullas Cup which will open on Jan. 21, 2023, in south Cebu.

Lawyer Jesus “Boyet” Velez, who is also the deputy commissioner of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi), is the head coach of their 15-man strong Archangel line-up for the basketball tournament.

They are Christian Matthew Amaba, Wayne Jig-Cel Caballero, Benrick Johann Cabrera, Jhon Grady Cabrera, Gestur Lorenz Canonigo, Junrich Caumeran, Zeke Uriah Gilbuena, James Anthony Lim, Ian Kyle Pardillo, Mark Aeron Sanchez, JC Rex Sanguenza, Jeff Roque Santos, Cy Emmanuel Tamarra, John Keven Talaroc, and Alz Xyron Zabate.

These players were the products of the try-outs that the local government unit of Minglanilla held last year to prepare for this much-awaited basketball league that would feature the towns and cities of Cebu’s first district.

Besides Velez, Galimar Largo of the University of San Carlos (USC) will be calling shots on the sideline as the assistant coach while Gerry Canonigo, G-Sports and Entertainment founder, will be the team manager.

“Dili sad ko kaingon nga dako ang chance namo makadaog kay wala pa man gyud mi kakita sa duwa sa kontra. Ang amoa lang nga we practice very hard, unya maningkamot gyud ma champion kay it’s been 21 years since last na champion ang Minglanilla,” said Velez.

(I also cannot say that we have a big chance to win because we have not yet seen how the competition will play. What we just did is to practice very hard, and we will just try hard to become champions because it had been 21 years since MInglanilla became a champion.)

The participating teams and officials of the Cong. Rhea Gullas Cup held a coordination meeting and screening of players on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 in Minglanilla.

Present there were Velez and the head coaches of the teams competing in the upcoming multi-sports meet organized by the Talisay LGU and the office of Cong. Rhea Gullas.

Aside from this, organizers said that they had yet to announce the venue of the tournament.

RELATED STORIES

After controversial start, things looking up for Gilas Pilipinas

Cebuano cager, who now plays for UST, visits Cebu school where his basketball journey started

Magis Eagles are Cesafi high school division’s basketball champion after sweeping CBSAA Trailblazers in finals

Brgy. Ginebra and Bay Area close out semis foes, begin title duel on Christmas Day

Ateneo reclaims UAAP title, fends off UP in thrilling finale

UV Green Lancers bag 14th Cesafi men’s basketball title; head coach Cortes hints at retiring

/dbs