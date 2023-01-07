Jo Koy visits Bacolod for inauguration of road he donated to school

BACOLOD CITY — Filipino-American stand-up comedian and actor Jo Koy and his family visited this city on Friday, January 6, for the inauguration of a road he donated to a public school.

Jo Koy’s visit only became public when fans spotted him at a coffee shop on Friday and started posting photos of him on social media.

The actor-comedian, whose real name is Joseph Glenn Herbert, and his family went to the Alangilan National High School for the blessing and inauguration of a P1.5 million paved road that he donated to the school.

Teacher Gervie Jude Tolimao said Jo Koy also gave an additional donation of P1.2 million for school improvements.

Jo Koy’s adopted sister, Gemma Herbert Simmons, is a cousin of master teacher Veneranda Ortoño, former officer-in-charge principal of the Alangilan National High School.

Gemma is from Barangay Alangilan in Bacolod and is the president of Jo Koi Entertainment.

Jo Koy recently starred in Easter Sunday, a 2022 American comedy film that also featured Negrense Lydia Gaston, an actress based in the United States.

