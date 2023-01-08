Heart Evangelista hindi papakabog, isang luxury bag worth P20 million

AYAW talagang magpakabog ni Heart Evangelista.

Uber sa kasosyalan at kamahalan ang kanyang latest acquisition. Isa lang naman itong Hermes bag na nagkakahalaga ng $369,999 or P20.6 million.

Na-sight namin sa Instagram account ni hjviyohj ang isang post where it said na tatlong tao lang sa Pilipinas ang mayroong mamahaling Hermes bag.

“Congratulations to these ladies who luckily got the 3 MOST COVETED and SOUGHT AFTER piece of Hermès Bag. The Hermès Birkin Cargo, Hermès Birkin Shadow and the rare and VIP limited Hermès Birkin Faubourg.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HJ Viyo (@hjviyohj)

“So far, I only saw these expensive exquisite bag from celebrities VICKI BELO, JINKEE PACQUIAO and I believe HEART EVANGELISTA was the first Filipino to got the Hermès Faubourg Birkin with whopping price of $369,999 or estimated PHP20.6 MILLION and this is more expensive than the holy grail of all handbag, the Himalayan Birkin.

The prices:

Hermès Birkin Faubourg – PHP20.6 MILLION

Hermès Birkin Cargo – PHP3.4M – PHP3.7M

Hermès Shadow Birkin – PHP2.3M – PHP2.8M

“Due to it’s rarity and limited in pieces, the inflation in current market value has rocketing quadruple it’s original price. And you better get ome before it reaches the ballooning market value up to x10%.”

‘Yan ang caption na nakalagay sa IG post.

The first photon showed Heart clutching a Hermes Neige Snow Faubourg Birkin in Palladium hardware nanagkakahalag ang P20.6 million. The next photo showed her again na may hawak na HermesBirkin Cargo25 Nata na nagkakahalaga ng P3.4 million. Saisang photo, hawak naman ni Heart ang isang Hermes Shadow 25 Birkin na nagkakahalag ng P2.8 million.

In the same post ay may photos din si Vicky Belo na mayroong Hermes Birkin Cargo bag worth P3.4 million at Hermes Birkin Shadow 25 worth P2.3 million.

Si Jinky Pacquiao naman ay may limited edition Hermes Birkikn Cargo 25 Nata worth P3.4 million at HermesSesame Canvas Cargo Birkin worth P3.7 million.

Na-repost sa heart_evangelista_updates Instagram account ang photo ni Heart na hawak ang more than P20 million bag at siyempre ay marami na na-shookt sa presyo nito.

“Wowww…expensive!”

“wooooooooowwwww….. one bag is a millions prices!”

“Makakabili na ako nyan ng isang maliit na condo here in California (East Bay Area) sana all kagaya ni Miss Heart na may pera.”

“Resale value is expensive tlaga. Ang retail sa store is around 32.7k pre tax so more like 1.8 to 2 million peso. But you have to play the hermes game to get offered in the store.”

“mpa sana all nlang tyu neto sa kanya ui.”

RELATED STORIES

Heart Evangelista, Chiz Escudero together for New Year’s Eve

Heart Evangelista says ‘see you soon’ to Chiz Escudero after months of speculations

Heart Evangelista admits she’s in search of happiness: ‘Been going through personal struggles’

Heart titigil na raw sa pagbili ng walang kapararakang luxury items: I had a change of heart recently…