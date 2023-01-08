Guardo: Asphalting works at SRP grandstand suspended on Sunday due to bad weather

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Asphalting works at the venue of the Sinulog 2023 Ritual and Showdown at the South Road Properties (SRP) was suspended on Sunday morning, Jan. 8, as a result of the bad weather.

Cebu City Councilor Jerry Guardo, chairperson of the Council’s infrastructure committee, said they will shift their focus for the day on hauling filling materials that will be used to cover the muddy portions of the venue, especially the area near the Sinulog stage.

“Kay karon wa may asphalting, all trucks namo sa city nga reinforced sa contractor and sa mga volunteer haulers, gi-target nga ma complete namo ang hauling para adto na namo itambak surrounding sa grandstand,” Guardo told reporters on Sunday morning.

He said a total of 100 truckloads of debris from the recently demolished White Gold building will be used as filling materials for the Sinulog 2023 venue at the SRP.

“Kanang 100 nga truckloads, that’s already enough to cover, to fill up, katong muddy nga part bitaw. So, once nga makuan na na siya, naka standby ra man sad ang grader nato. Every time naay delivery didto, i-spread dayon na sa grader and i-compact sa pison. Naa ra man tay pison naka-standby,” he said.

Guardo said they target to complete the ground preparations by Monday, Jan. 9.

They target to complete asphalting works in the area by Wednesday, Jan. 11.

Moreover, Guardo said they hope to finish asphalting the diversion road at the back of SM Seaside Mall (going to the NOAH Complex) also on Monday.

As of today, he said, asphalting work is 85 percent complete.

“We have enough time as far as ground preparation [is concerned]. We have to make sure that all these roads leading to SRP will be free from mud, including [the] diversion roads and parking slots,” Guardo said.

Guardo admitted that preparations will never be perfect since its the city’s first time to hold the Sinulog grand parade at the SRP, but they are doing everything that they could to prepare the venue.

“We cannot expect that we can be perfect, considering nga this is the first time that the venue for the Sinulog is held at the SRP. [But] I agree with the mayor that this can be a good venue for us to promote SRP as a venue for tourism. It is also a good venue for us to invite [people to go to the] SRP,” he added.

/dcb