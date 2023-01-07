One Cebu Island Sinulog Kicks Off

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The drizzle and overcast skies failed to dampen the spirits of parade participants during the official launch of the first-ever One Cebu Island Sinulog 2023 on Friday afternoon, January 6.

After the 2:30 p.m. opening salvo Mass at the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño, Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama, the Sinulog 2023 overall chairman, and Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia officially declared the festival open.

They were joined by Cebu City south district Representative Edu Rama; Malou, the mayor’s wife; Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia and some Cebu City Councilors.

A parade from the Basilica to the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) followed.

The official candidates of Miss Cebu 2023, mostly on board a sports car, joined Capitol and City officials during the parade.

Performers coming from more than 10 sponsor schools and universities in Cebu also entertained the spectators as they danced to the Sinulog beat from the Basilica to CCSC.

These include the Lapu-Lapu Cebu International College that represented the Candelaria Festival and the University of San Jose-Recoletos that showcased their Dalit Festival performance.

Meanwhile, Mayor Rama, in his speech during the Sinulog 2023 kick off at the CCSC, honored the memory of the late mayor Edgardo Labella.

Rama also asked for the cooperation and help of all Cebuanos for the success of this year’s One Cebu Island Sinulog celebration.

The mayor even gave his personal number for those who would want to help in any way to ensure the success of this year’s Sinulog Festival.

“Daghan pa kaayong umaabot. Tabang. Ampo. Akong numero kung naa moy itabang, ang akong numero 0917-328-1711. I put it on record. We need your help…We need your prayer to make Sinulog One Cebu Island festive, religious, culturally-enriched, spiritually-filled, orderly, peaceful, historical, and successful in the name of Señor Sto. Niño,” he said.

