Miss Cebu 2023 Up Close: Kefaiah Al-zair

In just a few days, we will witness the crowning of Miss Cebu 2023.

Miss Cebu is one of the highlights of the annual Sinulog Festival. The pageant began in 1983 and aims to “showcase the total beauty with the holistic personality of the Cebuana.”

This platform has been utilized to promote Cebu City’s tourism.

The Tourism Commission also emphasized the role of Miss Cebu as an inspiration and role model to young individuals and to the Cebuanos.

CDN Digital had a chance to speak to our 12 lovely candidates backstage and got to know them better personally. Here are some up close Q&A with Candidate No. 8 Kefaiah “Faya” Al-zair, 19, from Sibonga, Cebu.

*This article is part of a series featuring all the candidates for Miss Cebu 2023.

Q: What makes you unique?

Kefaiah: My deep-rooted connection with myself. I tend to internalize things and from that, formulate concrete decisions about the next steps that I’m gonna take. This is the one quality that has brought me to where I am right now. It made me realize what my core purpose is and I draw strength from it in everything that I do.

Q: Where is your favorite place in Cebu and why?

Kefaiah: A place in Cebu I hold dear in my heart is Sirao garden. Whenever I would feel like life’s getting heavy, I would go to Sirao in search of serenity and this goes to show that sometimes in life, we just need space to remove something that’s distorting our view of the world.

Q: What is your favorite Cebuano delicacy and why do you love it?

Kefaiah: My favorite Cebuano delicacy is Puto Sikwate. As a morning person who loves to start her day right, I always start mine with Puto Sikwate. The best ones are in Colon in case you wanna try it!

Q: Which celebrity would you invite for dinner and why?

Kefaiah: The celebrity that I would invite for dinner is Vina Morales. I would tell her how much I admire her song “Paglaum,” which greatly depicts the type of lyrics Cebuanos need to hear in this current time.

Q: Why do you deserve to win Miss Cebu 2023?

Kefaiah: I am passionate about community service, and I know that Miss Cebu is the perfect avenue for me to amplify this passion. I have always rooted myself with spiritual values and truly believed that my calling in life is to serve Cebu in any way I can. Cebu is my home, and I am more than willing to bear the responsibilities that will help Cebu march forward as a community.

Miss Cebu is the official search for Cebu City’s Ambassadress of Goodwill and spokesperson. Its coronation night is set on January 11, 2023, as one of the highlights of next year’s Sinulog festival.

