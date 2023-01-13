Experience Sinulog at Goldberry Suites & Hotel Cebu

The grandest festival of all is back!

Sinulog Festival 2023 is here and everyone just wants to hop on a plane or boat to Cebu City to join the fun and festivities.

With its goal to provide high-quality service and a memorable stay to its guests and clients, Goldberry Suites and Hotel Cebu will be bringing the Sinulog Fever inside its modern hotel.

An authentic Sinulog experience

Conveniently located in Cebu City’s business hub and cultural heritage, the affordable hotel welcomes everyone to celebrate the grandest festival in the Philippines with them.

Your Sinulog experience is even made more eventful because Goldberry wants you to feel the Sinulog Fever not just outside their hotel but also inside their halls.

You deserve a Sinulog experience to remember at Goldberry Suites and Hotel Cebu.

Goldberry has prepared Sinulog Kits for their guests and patrons this coming Sinulog weekend which will include their festival essentials.

To give the hotel guests a glimpse of the Grand Sinulog Parade, hotel staff and employees will be performing their annual Sinulog Dance for an authentic Sinulog 2023 experience.

Catch their performances during check-in and check-out time on Jan. 15, 2023.

Sinulog dinner buffet

What better way to complete your Sinulog 2023 experience than to feast on your favorite Cebuano dishes cooked to perfection?

Goldberry Suites & Hotel Cebu gives you a mouthwatering Sinulog Dinner Buffet!

Don’t miss out on the hotel’s delectable cuisines and spoil yourself with a hearty meal for just P498 nett!

Dig in good food on Jan. 14 to 15, 2023, from 6 PM to 10 PM at The Rabbit Hole Cebu Ground Floor.

Exceptional service

Goldberry Suites and Hotel Cebu does not only offer the convenience of staying within the range of Cebu’s top destinations, but they also offer top-notch service with five-star guest reviews.

The hotel boasts of its world-class service dubbed “the golden service and sweet comfort you deserve,” and for this month, the hotel staff is prepared to give you Cebuano hospitality that will complement your Sinulog experience.







Their consistently high ratings are proof of their drive for service and expect a prompt response to requests, 24/7 front desk service as well as on-standby staff ready to serve.

Stay updated on their 2023 room accommodation and breakfast offerings here.