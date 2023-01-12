CFC Gentle Giants among seven teams to compete in the PFL’s Copa Paulino Alcantara 2023

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants serves as one of the seven core teams that make up the Copa Paulino Alcantara 2023 of the Philippines Football League (PFL) later this year.

The PFL recently posted an announcement that nine more clubs will compete in the upcoming Copa Paulino Alcantara 2023 besides the seven clubs currently competing in the PFL regular season.

However, the nine other clubs that will see action in the upcoming tournament have yet to be announced.

So far, the CFC Gentle Giants, the Copa Paulino Alcantara defending champion, United City FC, Kaya FC Iloilo, Azkals Developmental Team, Mendiola 1991 FC, and the Maharlika Manila FC are the confirmed clubs to compete in the tournament.

It can be recalled that Cebu FC debuted in the Copa Paulino Alcantara last April and reached the semifinals with 13 points from four wins and one draw.

However, they were eliminated by eventual champions, United City FC FC, 0-1, in the semifinals, and went on to lose to Stallion Laguna, 1-2, in the battle for third.

Cebu FC bounced back strong despite the setback in the ongoing PFL season. They managed to grab the top spot in the rankings last year before capping off 2022 in third place with 21 points from six wins, three draws, and one defeat behind United City FC at the No. 2 spot with 24 points, and Kaya FC Iloilo at the No. 1 spot with 30 points.

RELATED STORIES

CFC Gentle Giants remain at No. 3 following cancellation of 2 home games

Cebu Football Club topples Maharlika Manila

End of the road for CFC’s title hopes

Argentina wins incredible World Cup final on penalties

Messi, Ronaldo to meet in Saudi friendly

/dbs