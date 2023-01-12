Gwen to push through with Sinulog dance

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia will push through with her tradition of offering a Sinulog dance to the Snr. Sto. Niño despite expressing concerns on the festival’s venue earlier.

“In the end, whether my concerns were addressed or not, mopatigbabaw gihapon ang akong debosyon sa Señor Sto. Niño,” Garcia told reporters during a press conference on Thursday, January 12, 2023.

(In the end, whether my concerns were addressed or not, my devotion to the Señor Sto. Niño will come first.)

The governor, who will be performing her 14th Sinulog dance as thanksgiving to the Holy Child, said she will continue with her performance not only for herself but for her constituents in Cebu province.

“Nahibaw mo sa matag tuig nga ako gobernador mohalad na gyud ko sa Señor Sto. Niño bisan adtong panahon nga nasuspenso ko,” Garcia said.

(You all know that every year that I am the governor, I really offer a dance to the Señor Sto. Niño even the time when I was suspended.)

“Ipatigbabaw gyud nako ang debosyon (sa Señor Sto. Niño) alang sa probinsya,” she added.

(I will really put first my devotion to the Señor Sto. Niño for the province.)

To recall, Garcia suggested for organizers of the Sinulog Festival this year to hold the festivities back at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) instead of the South Road Properties (SRP).

Some of the concerns she raised, if the Ritual Showdown will be held at the SRP this Sunday, January 15, included traffic, security, and safety of the performers.

Garcia will be performing alongside with Consolacion’s Sarok Festival contingent. Her costume will be designed by renowned designer Cary Santiago.

