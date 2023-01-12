Mandaue City ready for Traslacion

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—Mandaue City has started to prepare for the Traslacion that will be held on Friday morning, January 13, 2023.

Railings were already placed around the National Shrine of St. Joseph on Thursday morning, January 12, 2023. Personnel of the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) also installed tents at the of the Parish.

At least four tents will be installed in the area, for use by CDRRMO personnel, including the medical team, police, City Health personnel, and the augmentation personnel coming from the barangay, said Nestor Cortes, CDRRMO’s logistics section chief.

The Sagrada Familia; the Sto. Niño, Our Lady of Guadalupe, and St. Joseph, will stay for a day at the church before it will be transferred to the Nuestra Señora De Regla National Shrine in Lapu-Lapu City at 12 a.m on Saturday, January 14.

“Nakaandam na atoang personnel ana, tulo man atoang shifts sa CDRRMO, ready na pod ang pagdeploy sa kinsa ang ma assign ug unsaon pagpahiluna, pagpahigayun sa atoang pagpangandam sa traslacion ug apil ang uban pang activities related sa Sinulog apil ang concerts etc.,” said CDRRMO Asst. Department Head for Admin and Research Emmanuel Crucio.

He said that 50 CDRRMO personnel will be deployed every day from Friday (January 13) to Sunday (January 15).

Moreover, Crucio said that a team will also be stationed at the command center to respond to possible non-Sinulog related emergencies that might happen.

