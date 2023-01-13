SINULOG FOUNDATION: SRP final Sinulog venue

By: Wenilyn B. Sabalo - CDN Digital Multi-Media Reporter | January 13,2023 - 01:15 PM

Despite the mid-morning drizzle, workers continue to construct the amphitheater which will be used as the main viewing structure for this Sunday’s Sinulog Grand Ritual Showdown at the SRP grounds. | Rick C. Gabuya

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) announced in a social media post on Friday morning, January 13, 2023, that the final venue for the Sinulog 2023 Ritual Showdown would be at the City de Mare, South Road Properties (SRP) grounds.

“Together, let’s celebrate our beloved Sto. Niño and Cebu’s rich culture…Magkita kita ta sa Sinulog 2023 Grand Parade this January 15, at City de Mare, SRP Grounds,” reads a portion of the SFI post.

The said pronouncement from the SFI came after Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, in a press conference on Thursday night, January 12, aired out her concern regarding the SRP as Sinulog venue.

Garcia also announced that the Province’s contingents for the Ritual Showdown will be pulling out if the venue remained at the SRP.

In an earlier interview, Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama, reiterated that the Grand Ritual Showdown will push through at the SRP.

“So much has been done,” the mayor was quoted in an earlier report.

Rama attended the Walk With Mary, held on Friday dawn when reporters covering the event had the chance to seek his comment on the Sinulog venue issue.

As of this writing, city government officials are about to hold a press conference about the traffic management plan during the Sinulog at the SRP this Sunday, January 15.       /rcg

