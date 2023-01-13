Sinulog showdown venue still at SRP, says Mayor Rama

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama on Friday dawn, January 13, 2023, reiterated that the venue for the Sinulog Grand Ritual showdown will remain at the controversial South Road Properties (SRP) amidst calls to move it back to the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

“So much has been done,” said Rama when asked about the concerns raised on the Sinulog 2023 venue at the SRP.

Among those who voiced out concerns was Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia, who, on Thursday, January 12, said Cebu Province’s contingents for the showdown will be pulling out if the venue remained at the SRP.

READ: 9 Cebu province contingents to withdraw from Sinulog competition if venue is SRP — Gwen

Rama said that he will have a dialogue with Governor Garcia on Friday regarding the concern.

“So much has already been done and we will not stop. Hopefully, today [ we will talk with Governor Gwen] but we have to finish the Walk With Mary,” Rama said.

Rama joined the throngs of devotees who joined the Penitential Walk With Mary on Friday dawn.

“It is unfortunate nga naa sila’y ingun ana nga move but amo lang ihalad ni Señor Santo Niño,” he added.

Garcia on Thursday said the Cebu Province contingents will only join the showdown if the venue will be at the CCSC, also known as Abellana.

“If, however, there should be a change of plans and eventually the showdown will be held at the Abellana grounds, then with much joy, and with all passion, all of us will greatly join the Grand Ritual Showdown,” Garcia said in a press conference late Thursday.

The governor made this announcement following concerns from contingents over their rehearsal at the venue earlier on Thursday.

READ: Sinulog performers on SRP venue: ‘Lisud gyud’

She also said she consulted all mayors from the nine participating contingents, who all agreed that the state of the venue would be risky for their performers.

The participating contingents from Cebu province are Toledo City, Talisay City, Carcar City, Carmen, Moalboal, Tuburan, Naga City, Mandaue City, and Consolacion, which will be performing alongside with Garcia.

Garcia also confirmed that she would not be performing her traditional Sinulog dance at the SRP. With reports from Morexette Marie B. Erram

READ MORE:

Guardo: No time for ‘Plan B’ on Sinulog venue