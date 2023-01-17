In partnership with Easy Franchise, BEXCS Logistics Solutions, Inc. launches in Cebu

BEXCS Logistic Solutions, Inc. formally announced the opening of its franchise line in the Queen City of the South through a media conference on Jan. 12, 2022, at the Axis Entertainment Bar of NUSTAR Resort and Casino.

BEXCS Logistic Solutions, Inc.’s very own president and founder, Marjorey Rubio, was present at the launch together with the provider’s partners from Easy Franchise, PLDT Enterprise, GTS Express, the Taiwan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Italian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, KINGCAB, SKYGO, Easy Sell PH, and Innoventures.

“Cebu is access to multinational companies, so it is very strategic in terms of location for local and international shipments. We have opened our doors because we wanted to get strong and get a good foot in the Visayas region,” president and founder Marjorey Rubio explained why the company chose to expand in Cebu.

The franchise expansion of BEXCS in Cebu is in partnership with Easy Franchise, the go-to platform for all things franchising and the official franchise developer of BEXCS. This collaboration means that all BEXCS Cebu franchises will be managed by Easy Franchise for the first two years to ensure smooth processes and allow for franchisees who have no experience in the logistics industry to still invest.

“We fully support BEXCS in managing their existing and future hub partners since we understand how challenging it is to maintain the excellent quality of service that our customers require. Through our partnership, our hub partners are ensured that their return on investment is realized,” Easy Franchise franchise consultant Angela Villaluz expressed during her speech.

With the arrival of BEXCS in Cebu, micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and farmers have the opportunity to get their products to their respective markets easily and have the advantage of the same level of quality service in Logistics, e-Commerce, and Innovation.

Villaluz also added that Easy Franchise is elated to be part of this expansion in Cebu as BEXCS’ partner for franchise management and hopes that their future plans in the coming months to be accomplished and just continue to provide innovative, customer-centric, and end-to-end solutions for their customers.

With Easy Franchise’s franchising solutions, businesses will experience a smooth franchising process every step of the way. This claim is thanks to Easy Franchise’s efficient and effective core services: Franchise Management, Franchise Development and Incubation, Franchise Applications, Franchise Onboarding, Easy Franchise Funding, and Investment Starter, all for a better franchising journey.

Overall, this partnership is expected to help improve and level up the business community in the city as what BEXCS’ franchise highlight is its multiple revenue streams, where franchisees not only earn from shipping, but also warehousing, door-to-door delivery, and more.

As the first and only blockchain logistics company in the Philippines, BEXCS is changing the game in the logistics industry by providing the best possible experience for customers who want to expand their businesses through its Customs clearance and AI processing capabilities.









BEXCS has earned its reputation as one of the most reliable and respected companies because of its social advocacy and commitment to giving its clients top-notch service that complements their growth and ensures their success.

The company offers the following services for businesses: market research, digital marketing, sales channel management, and legal and business compliance.

On top of that, BEXCS also offers world-class Logistic Solutions, such as Express Delivery, Door-To-Door Delivery, International Shipping, Land/Air/Sea Cargo, Warehouse Inventory and Management, and Dropshipping.

