Sinulog Festival hails new Queen

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Although dark clouds blanketed the skies, the Sinulog Festival Queen Coronation Night was no less bright as the 11 stunning lead dancers took on the stage at the Cebu City Sports Center Friday night, January 13, 2022.

Clad in shining green fun wear attire by Malaika Yamas, the ladies entered the stage for their opening number at 9:30 pm, breaking the over two-hour wait of spectators at the venue. The Coronation Night was slated to begin at 7 pm.

The candidates are lead dancers of different contingents for this year’s Sinulog.

TALISAY CITY WINS BIG

After their solo and group production of dance performances to the Sinulog beat, Talisay City’s Kiara Liane Wellington was hailed Sinulog Festival Queen 2023 shortly past midnight.

Wellington awed the crowd early into the coronation night after she bagged multiple awards in the first set of corporate awards during the pageant proper, including Miss Angkas, Miss Glow Getter, Viva Magenta Award, Miss Bingo Plus Sinulog, Miss NuStar Festival Queen, Miss Photogenic, Ms. Unli sa Kagandahan, Ms. Uratex, Ms. Xtendops, Ms. MCC Best Posture, and Ms. Golden Topper.

The 21-year-old queen was also named Best in Opening Production Number and Best Sinulog Festival Costume.

She earlier secured the Best in Runway and Parade of Costume awards during the pre-pageant event held last Monday, January 9.

Wellington is no stranger to beauty tilts. In 2022, she landed in the final 10 of the Miss Earth Philippines pageant, representing Cebu City.

CARCAR CITY DIVISION SECURES SECOND SPOT

Securing the first runner-up spot in Sinulog Festival Queen 2023 is Angelica Bengtsson, the lead dancer of the contingents from the Carcar City Division.

Bengtsson, a 20-year-old Economics student, also scored several special and corporate awards including Best Solo Performer, Miss Smart Communication, Jetti Awards Lakambini ng Bayan, Miss Skygo, and Miss Photogenic by Creative Space Studio

The Carcar City Division also bagged the special award for Best Instrumentation and Best in Group Production Presentation

Completing her court are: Angelica Macasero Bengtsson from Carcar City, first runner-up; Amor Beah Singh of Toledo City, second runner-up; Lapu-Lapu City’s Lourelle Henj Ando Manlosa, third runner-up; and April Joana Zapanta of Inayawan, fourth runner-up.

Here is the complete list of special and corporate awards in this year’s search for the Sinulog Festival Queen:

Special Awards

Best in Opening Production Number – Kiara Liane Wellington (Talisay City)

Best Sinulog Festival Costume – Kiara Liane Wellington (Talisay City)

Best in Instrumentation – Carcar City Division

Best Solo Performer by Ginebra San Miguel – Angelica Macasero Bengtsson (Carcar City)

Best Group Production Presentation – Angelica Macasero Bengtsson (Carcar City)

Miss Friendship – Reina Alexic Tavera (Mandaue City)

Miss Photogenic – Kiara Liane Wellington (Talisay City)

Corporate Awards

Miss Mr. DIY – Amor Beah Singh (Toledo City)

Ms. Jmar Herbs – Lourelle Henj Ando Manlosa ( Lapu-Lapu City)

Ms. Zoe TV – Lourelle Henj Ando Manlosa ( Lapu-Lapu City)

Ms. Unli sa Kagandahan – Kiara Liane Wellington (Talisay City)

Ms. Uratex – Kiara Liane Wellington (Talisay City)

Ms. Xtendops – Kiara Liane Wellington (Talisay City)

Ms. Jetti Petroleum Inc. Lakambini ng Bayan Award-Angelica Macasero (Carcar City)

Ms. Mabuhay Chiropractic Clinic Best Posture – Kiara Liane Wellington (Talisay City)

Ms. Golden Topper – Kiara Liane Wellington (Talisay City)

Ms. Magnolia – April Joana Zapanta (Inayawan)

Ms. Cebu Land Masters – April Joana Zapanta (Inayawan)

Most Confident by Dr. Wong’s Lightening System – Reina Alexic Tavera (Mandaue City)

Miss Angkas – Kiara Liane Wellington (Talisay City)

Miss Smart Communications – Angelica Macasero (Carcar City)

Miss Glow Getter – Kiara Liane Wellington (Talisay City)

Miss McSmile – April Joana Zapanta Inayawan

Viva Magenta Award – Kiara Liane Wellington (Talisay City)

Miss Bingo Plus Sinulog – Kiara Liane Wellington (Talisay City)

Miss Coca-Cola – Rena Alexic Tavera (Mandaue City)

Pau-pau’s Choice – Kiara Liane Wellington (Talisay City)

Miss NuStar Festival Queen – Kiara Liane Wellington (Talisay City)

Miss Skygo – Angelica Macasero (Carcar City)

Miss Photogenic by Creative Space Studio – Angelica Macasero Bengtsson (Carcar City)

