Talisay’s Kiara Liane Wellington wins big in Sinulog Festival Queen 2023

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Talisay City’s Kiara Liane Wellington brought home the crown and title Sinulog Festival Queen 2023, besting 10 other candidates in the beauty tilt’s coronation night on Friday, January 13, 2023, at the Cebu City Sports Center.

Wellington’s win of the most coveted title comes on top of multiple special awards that she also garnered during the coronation night and the pre-pageant events, among which are: Best in Opening Production Number, Best Sinulog Festival Costume, Miss Angkas, Miss Glow Getter, Viva Magenta Award, Miss Bingo Plus Sinulog, Miss NuStar Festival Queen, Miss Photogenic, Ms. Unli sa Kagandahan, Ms. Uratex, Ms. Xtendops, Ms. MCC Best Posture, and Ms. Golden Topper.

She also won Best in Runway and Parade of Costume during the pre-pageant event held last Monday, January 9.

Wellington is not a stranger to pageantry, having finished in the final 10 of Miss Philippines Earth 2022.

Completing her court are: Angelica Macasero Bengtsson from Carcar City, first runner-up; Amor Beah Singh of Toledo City, second runner-up; Lapu-Lapu City’s Lourelle Henj Ando Manlosa, third runner-up; and April Joana Zapanta of Inayawan, fourth runner-up.

