Palma: This year’s in-person Fiesta Señor celebration is a grace from God, Sto. Niño

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Devotees of all ages paid their respect as they also offered prayers to Señor Sto. Niño de Cebu, the oldest icon of the Christian faith in the country, during His feast day on Sunday, January 15.

And unlike in the past two years, they get to say their prayers while attending the Mass for the 458th Fiesta Señor celebration at the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu.

Throngs of devotees and pilgrims crowded the Basilica, the vicinity of Plaza Sugbo and nearby roads early on Sunday morning for the 6 a.m. Fiesta Mass that was officiated by Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma.

During the Mass, the 73-year-old prelate told the devotees that it is by Señor Sto. Niño’s grace that this year’s fiesta activities were already held in-person.

“Dakong grasya sa atong Ginoong Diyos nga human tulo ka tuig nga limitado ang atog selebrasyon tungod sa COVID, karong buntaga nagkatigom kita, physical presence, dili na online, dili na virtual, aron sa usa ka tingog, usa ka kasing-kasing, atong himayaon ang Diyos ug atong ipadayag ang atong pagpasalamat sa atong Ginoong Diyos ug kang Senyor Sto. Niño,” he said.

“Señor Sto. Niño, Virgen sa Guadalupe, pagkanindota huna-hunaon nga pinangga kita sa Ginoo. Pinangga kita ni Señor Sto. Niño, ni Mama Mary. Kahapon sa fluvial procession, sa foot procession, milnilyon mga tawo [ang] gihatagan [og] higayon [nga] ipakita ang atong pagtuo. Mao nga malipayon kita, hangtod karon adlawa, pagkanindota sa panahon,” he added.

The Solemn Pontifical Mass served as the climax for the month-long celebration of the Fiesta Señor that made usual the sight of images of the Holy Child during the conduct of solemn processions.

In the last four and a half centuries, Cebuanos continue to show their devotion to the Señor Sto. Niño, and for hundreds of years, the Augustinian friars also carried out their duty as the official custodians of the miraculous image of the Child Jesus in Cebu City.

