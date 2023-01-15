Becoming a child

The story is told about a woman who climbed the Alps with two experienced guides. As they neared the peak, she ran toward the wonderful view and was almost blown away by the wind. One of the guides caught her and pulled her down, saying: “On your knees, Madam! You are safe here only on your knees.”

Today is the Feast of the Sto. Niño, a proper feast of the Philippines where the Baby Jesus is loved and adored, by so many with childlike devotion. We hope that the devotees of the Sto. Niño become childlike not only in their devotion but become more humble like a child in real life.

In today’s Gospel (Matthew 18: 1-5, 10), Jesus tells us to turn and become like children, otherwise, we will not enter the kingdom of heaven. What kind of a child have you become?

A CHILD OF THE WORLD. There are many who get so involved in the material pursuits of this world, and they define their lives by the money, power, wealth, pleasures, and achievements of this world. For them, the bottom line is money and more money. This world is all there is, so enjoy and have fun. Without humility, a child of the world ends up selfish.

A CHILD OF THE UNIVERSE. The “Desiderata” best describes what it means to be a child of the Universe: “Go placidly amid the noise and the haste, and remember what peace there may be in silence. As far as possible, without surrender, be on good terms with all persons. Speak your truth quietly and clearly; and listen to others, even to the dull and the ignorant; they, too, have their story. Avoid loud and aggressive persons; they are vexatious to the spirit.

“If you compare yourself with others, you may become vain or bitter, for always there will be greater and lesser persons than yourself. Enjoy your achievements as well as your plans. Keep interested in your own career, however humble; it is a real possession in the changing fortunes of time.

“Exercise caution in your business affairs, for the world is full of trickery. But let this not blind you to what virtue there is; many persons strive for high ideals, and everywhere life is full of heroism. Be yourself. Especially do not feign affection. Neither be cynical about love; for in the face of all aridity and disenchantment, it is as perennial as the grass. Take kindly the counsel of the years, gracefully surrendering the things of youth.

“Nurture strength of spirit to shield you in sudden misfortune. But do not distress yourself with dark imaginings. Many fears are born of fatigue and loneliness. Beyond a wholesome discipline, be gentle with yourself. You are a child of the universe, no less than the trees and the stars; you have a right to be here. And whether or not it is clear to you, no doubt the universe is unfolding as it should.

“Therefore, be at peace with God, whatever you conceive Him to be. And whatever your labors and aspirations, in the noisy confusion of life, keep peace in your soul. With all its sham, drudgery, and broken dreams, it is still a beautiful world. Be cheerful.

“Strive to be happy.”

Without humility, a child of the universe ends up humanistic.

A CHILD OF GOD. For us Christians, our God is not a God we have conceived but a God who has revealed Himself to us as a father who loved the world so much that He gave His only son, Jesus Christ, to save us. And we have been empowered by the Holy Spirit to live as humble sons and daughters of God in this life, and in the life to come. Without humility, a child of God ends up a hypocrite.

“May the darkness of sin and the night of unbelief vanish before the light of the Word and the Spirit of Grace. And may the Heart of Jesus live in the hearts of all. Amen.” (St. Arnold Janssen, SVD)

A moment with the Lord:Lord, help us to become your humble children. Amen.

