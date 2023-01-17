Vhong Navarro back on ‘It’s Showtime’ in emotional welcome

After several weeks of absence to face his legal woes, host-comedian Vhong Navarro finally returned to his noontime show “It’s Showtime” on Monday.

An emotional Navarro was given a warm welcome by his co-hosts and fans, as they sang to the Canadian band The Moffats’ upbeat song “I’ll Be There For You”, as confetti rained on the studio. Fans were seen carrying banners welcoming back the singer-actor, while some can bee seen dabbing their eyes.

“Sabi ko pagpasok ko pa lang sa ABS-CBN, sabi ko ayokong umiyak, kasi eto yung pangalawang bahay ko e. Dito, kung ano man ang pinagdadaanan sa buhay, tanggap ka dito, ito yung pamilya ko… Kaya lang pagdating ko dito sa backstage, wala e, bumabagsak talaga,” he said.

“Ang sarap ng pagtanggap nyo sa akin. hindi ko alam kung pano ko kayo pasasalamatan, sa mga taong nagdasal, naniwala at ‘di ako iniwan,” he said as tears started rolling from his eyes.

Kuys @VhongX44! Namiss na ni @vicegandako ang physical hosting. Parang dapat gawin na ‘yan chudaaaayy!!! #ShowtimeWowSwabe 🤣🤣🤣 — It’s Showtime (@itsShowtimeNa) January 16, 2023

Navarro, Ferdinand Hipolito Navarro in real life, was earlier incarcerated at the detention center of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology in Taguig while bail hearings were being conducted in connection with the rape charges filed by former model Deniece Cornejo.

Prior to that, he was ordered detained at the National Bureau of Investigation facility in Manila for two months.

On December 6, 2022, he was allowed out after paying P1 million bail bond.

Recently, the Taguig regional trial court handling the case junked the motion for reconsideration filed by Cornejo seeking to recall Navarro’s bail, reiterating its previous finding that it is ‘not convinced’ of actor’s guilt at this time.

RELATED STORIES

Vhong Navarro hopes for ‘kinder 2023’ amid ongoing rape trial

Vhong Navarro spends merriest Christmas with family: ‘Napakarami kong pinagpapasalamat’

Vice Ganda assures fans of Vhong Navarro’s return to ‘It’s Showtime’: ‘He promised to come back’

Vhong Navarro walks free after posting P1 million bail