Gwen orders truck ban during Sinulog sa Carmen on Sunday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia has ordered the implementation of a truck ban in Carmen town and neighboring localities on Jan 22 to 23 during the 50th celebration of Sinulog sa Carmen.

The truck ban will be implemented from midnight of January 22 to midnight of January 23 between Danao City and Carmen town and the neighboring municipalities of Carmen and Catmon.

In a Memorandum dated January 16, Garcia said that “In the light of the anticipated traffic situation in the Municipality of Carmen due to the celebration of the Sinulog sa Carmen 2023, a truck ban is hereby imposed between the Boundary of Danao-Carmen and the Boundary of Carmen-Catmon from 12:01 a.m. of 22 January 2023 (Sunday) up to 12:01 a.m. of January 23 2023 (Monday).”

Further, Garcia ordered the police to monitor of the implementation of her memorandum.

A total of 10 Cebu province contingents have already signified their intent to join the Sinulog sa Carmen after they pulled out from the Sinulog 2023 Grand Parade in Cebu City.

Garcia will also be dancing with the contingent from Consolacion town.

The Carmen Cebu Tourism Office has made an announcement on its social media page that the Sinulog on January 22 was for free.

Street dancing starts at 1 p.m. while the ritual showdown for the local category is at 3 p.m. at the Carmen grandstand.

The festival queen competition and the open category of the ritual showdown is at 6 p.m.

