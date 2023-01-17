Aircraft stalled in NAIA; no flights affected

MANILA, Philippines — A King Air aircraft was stalled at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Tuesday morning, January 17, 2023, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said.

NAIA authorities and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines investigators responded to assist the aircraft at around 10:05 a.m, which was immediately extracted around 10:43 a.m.

The runway was then reopened at 10:48 a.m. and no flights were affected during the situation.

The MIAA did not say why the aircraft was stalled.

“The Manila International Airport Authority Rescue and Firefighting Division, Airport Grounds Operation and Safety Division, Medical Team and Airport Security, together with Investigators of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines, responded to assist a King Air aircraft that stalled at Runway 13/31 at around 1005H today,” the MIAA said in a statement.

“Clearing operations was done by the MIAA Airport Ground Operations Safety Division to check for possible Foreign Object Debris before giving clearance to re-open Runway 13/31. Runway 13/31 was re-opened by 1048H,” the agency added.

MIAA said the seven passengers and two crew members of the aircraft were unharmed.

