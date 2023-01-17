Mixed emotions: Vicelles faces fellow Pinoy boxer in IBF world light flyweight title eliminator

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Omega Boxing Gym’s Mark “Rasta Mac” Vicelles has mixed emotions upon learning that his opponent for the IBF world light flyweight title eliminator is fellow Filipino Regie “Filipino Phenom” Suganob.

Both will fight against each other on February 25, 2023, in Calape, Bohol.

Vicelles and Suganob’s world title eliminator showdown is considered as one of the biggest fights in Philippine boxing scene this year.

Both boxers are unbeaten and are ranked on the top three of the IBF’s light flyweight division world rankings.

Vicelles said he was surprised upon learning that he was facing Suganob instead of a foreign opponent. But he said he also feels honored to face an equally talented foe in the ring.

“Wala ko nag expect nga Pinoy ra gihapon ako-a makontra kay ang sa rankings taga Mexico man, pero ni atras man ang taga Mexico, mao hangtod na padung na lang sa Pinoy,” said Vicelles, who is unbeaten in 17 fights. He has 10 wins via knockout and one draw.

“Pero malipayon ko nga Pinoy akong makontra kay kung kinsa man mo daog namo duha, Pinoy ra gihapon ang moduwa sa world title.”

Vicelles revealed that he is training rigidly for the biggest fight of his young career.

“Kani nga fight importante kaayo ni para sa ako-a kay mao na ni akoang gipangandoy sa pila ka tuig nako sa pag boxing. Sa training namo, daghan mi gibuhat kay tungod akong kontra maayo sad,” said Vicelles.

Vicelles has an impressive outing in 2022. He knocked out his opponents in the first round in his two previous bouts against Richard Claveras and Jaysever Abcede.

Vicelles is the former WBA Asia South light flyweight champion and former Philippine Visayas Pro Boxing Association light flyweight champion.

“Ang ikasulti ra nako sa akong kontra, good luck sa among duha ug God bless. Confident kaayo ko modaog ani kay tungod pila na katuig akong gipangandam ani nga fight. Mao na ni akong chance nga makaduwa ug world championships. Mas lamang gyud ko niya ug experience,” added Vicelles.

Suganob, 25, of Dauis Bohol is unbeaten in 12 fights with four knockout victories. He is the reigning IBF Youth light flyweight champion and one of the four regional champions of the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable.

Like Vicelles, Suganob had a stellar outing in 2022, winning all his three scheduled bouts, including his first bout against a foreign opponent in Andika Hae of Indonesia, where he won by unaimous decision.

