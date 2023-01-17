Garces to remain in 112-lb division

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebuano World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Australasian flyweight champion Kit Ceron Garces will remain at the 112-pound division following his tough loss last January 11, 2023 against the visiting Noli James Maquilan at the Cebu City Sports Center.

Garces, one of the banner boxers of boxing startup Prime Stags Sports, suffered a loss against Compostela Valley’s Maquilan in a non-title eight-rounder bout in the super flyweight division (115 pounds).

Garces fought Maquilan in the co-main event of the Prime Fight Series, which featured former world champion Milan Melindo fighting for the OPBF silver featherweight title against Chaiwat Buatkrathok of Thailand.

Melindo won by unanimous decision against Buatkrathok.

According to Garces’ promoter and manager Pocholo Padilla, the vice president of Prime Stags Sports, they tested Garces in a heavier weight class.

However, they faltered, prompting them to decide to let the Cebuano prospect stay at his comfortable weight class.

“It wasn’t his weight, he fought at 115lbs, the boxer was regular 118lbs, he went to 115lbs, Garces went up to the 115 to test his body,” Padilla revealed.

“He gave an exciting fight, he’s still the WBF champion, it’s okay, it was a good experience for him. For me, the loss is not the end, it’s always for the boxer to see what he can improve on. Garces will go back to 112lbs.”

Garces suffered his first defeat in six fights. Maquilan improved to a 5-1 (win-loss).

Despite the loss, Garces of Talisay City, south Cebu remained as one of Cebu’s best prospects.

The other Cebuano prospect to watch out for this year is Kevin Jake Cataraja of Tabuelan town, north Cebu. Cataraja has an upcoming fight on February 11, 2023 against Edward Heno in General Santos City for the OPBF super flyweight title.

