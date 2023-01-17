Dave Apolinario plunges back into action

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Reigning International Boxing Organization (IBO) world flyweight champion Dave “Dobermann” Apolinario will end a seven-month hiatus with a fitting tune-up bout on February 11, 2023, in General Santos City.

The 23-year-old hard-hitting Apolinario, one of Sanman Boxing Gym’s banner boxers, will put his unbeaten record at stake against Indonesian journeyman Frengky Rohi in a non-title tune-up bout.

It can be recalled that Apolinario shocked erstwhile IBO world flyweight champion Gideon Buthelezi, whom he knocked out in the first round of their world title bout last July 29, 2022, in East London, South Africa.

Apolinario, ranked No. 3 in the WBA flyweight world rankings, has 17 wins (12 by knockouts). He won his last six bouts either by knockout or stoppage.

Meanwhile, Rohi, 28, of Yogyakarta, Indonesia has a record of 8-12-1 (win-loss-draw) with three knockout victories. Rohi won his most previous bout against fellow Indonesian Silem Serang in Jakarta.

This will be his second time fighting in the Philippines. His first trip to the country came up short after he got knocked out in the third round against world-ranked Cebuano prospect Kevin Jake Cataraja in the latter’s hometown in Tabuelan, northern Cebu.

Coindentally, Cataraja will be fighting in the main event of the fight card on February 11 against Edward Heno for the vacant Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) super flyweight title.

