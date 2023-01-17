Bacayan accident kills elderly woman

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An elderly woman died after she was ran over by a dump truck in Barangay Bacayan, Cebu City, on Tuesday morning, Jan. 17, 2023.

Police Major Alvin Llamedo, chief of the Talamban Police Station, identified the victim as Carmelita Oporto, 65, a resident of Barangay Bacayan.

The driver of the truck was identified as Ramil Ebora, 48, a resident of Barangay Sinsin.

Llamedo said that Oporto was about to cross the barangay road between a modern jeepney and the dump truck when she got hit. The woman was going to buy something across the street.

“What happened was that she crossed the street in between the jeep and the dump truck,” Llamedo said.

The jeepney stopped to pick up passengers while the truck was behind it. When the jeepney stopped, so did the truck. This is when the victim attempted to cross the street in between both stopped vehicles.

Unfortunately, while she was crossing, the jeepney moved forward, and so did the truck following it.

“Because of the height of the truck, the driver could not see the area right in front his truck,” Llamedo said.

When the truck moved forward, it hit the victim.

Residents in the area shouted to call the attention of the driver. He eventually stopped upon hearing the shouts of the residents. Unfortunately, it was already too late.

The victim was taken to a hospital but she was already declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

The driver is currently detained at the Talamban Police Station.

As of now, Llamedo said that they are still waiting for the statement from the family.

Barangay Bacayan is a mountain barangay in Cebu City.

With this incident, Llamedo is reminding drivers to be extra careful when traversing small barangay roads. He is also reminding residents to be cautious when crossing, especially if trucks pass their area.

