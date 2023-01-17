Temporary housing units for Looc fire victims almost complete

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — A few units of the temporary housing project of the Mandaue City Government for the victims of the massive fire in Sitio Paradise, Barangay Looc, are almost complete.

The construction of the housing project that is located near the Cebu International Convention Center (CICC) is ongoing but a few units were already near completion.

On Tuesday, January 17, workers and volunteers are working on the 12 units which lacked just a few things such as drainage among others.

“Gamay naman lang og tiwasunon, ang lababo naman lang ug pipe, mga 80 or 90 percent complete na,” said Vicente Buenavista, personnel in-charge.

Cebu Daily News Digital learned that the almost complete units are already reserved for the officials of the house owners association.

To expedite the construction, some fire victims who have experience in construction are already helping.

“Nakigcoordinate gyud mi sa HUDO aron mapaspasan. Ang first gyud namo nga move, amoa gitan-aw ang site which is unsa ang amoang matabang, so nakacame up mi nga mo-add og manpower, nagmeeting mi sa board. Nakacreate mi og amount nga i-allowance sa (fire victims helping the construction) total kita may beneficiary niini,” said Ramonito Villado, a board member of an organization in Sitio Paradise.

About 100 units are expected to be built on the site.

Reynan Galve, president of the Urban Poor Association of Sitio Paradise, said that the turnover of the first batch of the units will be conducted next month.

The fire victims are currently staying at Norkis Park in Barangay Looc.

Galve said that the city already sent big tents in the area to help those staying outside of the rooms from heavy rains and extreme heat. /rcg

