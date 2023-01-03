Looc fire victims complain of flooded tents in Norkis Park

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Victims of the fire in Sitio Paradise, Barangay Looc, Mandaue City were already transferred to the Norkis Park, the city’s former isolation unit that is also located in Barangay Looc.

They were previously staying at the Ceasar Cabahug Elementary School but were asked to move because the Department of Education wants to resume face-to-face classes in the school on Wednesday, January 4, 2023.

About 140 families were transferred to Norkis Park. Some families were occupying the rooms while some who were late to transfer were placed in modular tents.

Some of the victims are experiencing difficulties, especially whenever there are heavy rains.

“Magbaha siya, masudlan og tubig, mga basa amoang gamit. Dili mi kataro’ng og katulog. Usahay mangita mi og naay tabon nga makatulog-tulog mi,” said Jeric Polo, one of the fire victims.

“Ang problema dinhi kay magbaha mang gud basta kusog uwan, mangabasa amoang gamit, maglisod gyud og kusog hangin ug uwan,” said Karen Lampan, another fire victim.

Lawyer Johnbee Biton, head of the Housing Urban and Development Office in a phone interview explained that fire victims wanted not to be transferred away from their places.

“First of all, ganahan lang ko mopasabot ba nga ang kanang modular tents, mga families nga gibutang sa modular is diha sa Norkis atoa nang gipaninguhaan nga bisan tuod ang ilaha’ng evacuation site duol gihapon sa Looc kay ang uban nato opetions layo-layo man gyud sa Looc mao nang naa sila diha karun,” said Biton.

Biton said that they will be sending big tents into the area to somehow cover them from heavy rains.

“Mag mobilise ta karun para makabalhin ta’g tents ngadto,” he added.

The evacuees are expected to stay at Norkis Park until the city government’s housing project will be completed. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Mandaue City puts up more rooms for COVID-19 patients

Medical tents, food trucks from Red Cross arrive in Cebu City