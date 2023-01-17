“Abduction” victims urged to come forward and cooperate

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An investigation will not prosper if the two development workers who were allegedly abducted at Pier 6 in Cebu City last January 10 refuse to cooperate and issue statements.

This was what Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, information officer of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), hopes Dyan Gumanao and Armand Dayoha would do so the police can act in solving their case.

“i-identify nato kinsay gabuhat ana nga krimen against those persons ug atong kihaon, kana kami andam mao na nga kami miawhag nila nga mohatag silag information and cooperation, the PNP can only do so much. Without their statements how can we pursue the case?” Macatangay said.

Macatangay said that even if the two alleged abduction victims have yet to come forward, they have already started their investigation following the request from the officials of the University of the Philippines Cebu.

“However sa atoang jnitial nga nasuta, naay information nga di klaro. We were able to acquire information that didto diay sa maritime police nila gireport ang incident,” she added.

It can be recalled that Gumanao and Armand Dayoha were last seen on January 10 at Pier 6 after arriving from Cagayan de Oro City.

However, they were reported missing last January 13 after their families failed to contact them.

Both union organizers were allegedly abducted in Pier 6 in Cebu City last January 10, 2023.

Dayoha is a volunteer organizer for AMA Sugbo-KMU while Gumanao volunteers as coordinator for the Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) in Region 7.

According to the victims, they were brought and left in Carmen town northern Cebu. Last January 15 after they were able to contact their families, said Dennis Abarrientos, spokesperson of human rights watchdog Karapatan-Central Visayas.

However, Abarrientos said that two were not sure yet where they were really taken.

They said that the individuals who allegedly abducted them claimed they were policemen.

For her part, Macatangay said that this will remain an allegation and that they will conduct a thorough investigation into this claim.

Macatangay added that they already coordinated with the maritime police, where the incident was logged. They will also secure CCTV footage that can shed light on the alleged abduction that happened in broad daylight.

However, they later found out that some of the security cameras in the area are no longer functional. A request to access the functional CCTVs had been sent.

They are also going to get statements from the security guards on duty in the area at that time.

Macatangay also appeals to the person who took the video of the alleged abduction, which was shared by some cause-oriented groups, to coordinate with them.

To date, the police have no witnesses yet.

Macatangay said that they have been trying to reach out to Gumanao and Dayoha but have yet to get word from the two. /rcg

