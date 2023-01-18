Rama wishes Carmen Sinulog success, extends support

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama is wishing for a successful and safe Sinulog sa Carmen this Sunday even if he was not invited to attend the event.

In a phone interview on Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 18, the Mayor said he did not receive an invitation from the provincial government or from the local government of Carmen and that he also has another schedule that day.

“Wala kay wala may invitation nga gi-imbitar ang city government,” Rama said.

However, Rama said that the city is extending its support to the event although he did not elaborate on the details about it.

“Naay mga request parte ana (Support para sa Sinulog) unya ako naman pod to gi-approve so mao nato siya ang support from the city governement sa activity sa Carmen,” said he added.

Some of those close to the mayor said Carmen, a town in northern Cebu, said the chief executive already approved the town’s request for portalets.

It was also learned that Vice Mayor Raymond Garcia is expected to attend because he is the president of the Vice Mayors League of the Philippines Cebu Chapter, he said.

Rama said that he had no hurt feelings toward the provincial government or the LGU of Carmen considering that he had never attended the annual festival in the town ever since.

Some 22 contingents will participate in the festival, including the 10 contingents that pulled out from the Sinulog Grand Parade in Cebu City last Sunday, Jan. 15.

The Cebu Province’s contingents pulled out because of safety concerns at the South Road Properties (SRP).

Also competing are five Cebu City-based contingents led by Grand Parade overall second place Lumad Basakanon of Barangay Bask-San Nicolas.

Rama though is still wishing for a successful celebration of the town’s 50th anniversary this Sunday.

“Pit Senyor lang gihapon, rely on faith mao nay importante, dili makalimtan ang essence sa spirituality and religiousity particularly our faith with Señor Sto. Niño but faith without action is dead maong atoa gyu’ng ipakita by our deeds,” Rama said. /rcg

