VM Garcia confirms attendance to 50th Sinulog sa Carmen on Sunday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia confirmed that he will be attending the 50th Sinulog sa Carmen on Sunday, January 22, 2023.

“This Sunday, ako’y muadto sa Sinulog sa Carmen to witness the 50th year celebration sa ilang Sinulog, and I’m going there for and on behalf also of the City of Cebu,” he said.

“Nagstorya na mi ni Mayor Mike ganina and niingon siya nga please represent the City of Cebu didto sa Carmen because he has some prior engagement and commitments,” he added.

Garcia also said that he really planned to attend the event because he is the president of the Vice Mayor’s League of the Philippines- Cebu Province chapter.

“Daghan kaayo kog mga sangga nga vice mayor nga nangimbitar nako nga paadtuon ko. So, I really planned already to go to Carmen kay halos tanan mga vice mayors tua naman didto,” Garcia said.

The vice mayor added that with his presence there on Sunday, he hopes to show his support to the Provincial government and to the five contingents from Cebu City that will be joining the competition on Sunday.

