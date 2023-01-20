Lapu-Lapu mayor: P2M set aside for city’s contingent competing in Sinulog sa Carmen

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City government has already allocated a total of P2 million for their participation in the upcoming Sinulog sa Carmen 2023 on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.

Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan said that this included the subsidy that was given by the Cebu Provincial government.

Earlier, the contingent from the Lapu-Lapu City government has withdrawn from the Sinulog Grand Parade competition in Cebu City on Jan. 15, 2023, in support of the call of Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia.

Aside from Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City and eight contingents from Cebu Province had also withdrawn their participation in the event.

Chan said that the city had already spent P1.2 million for its preparation in the Sinulog sa Carmen, however, they also received a subsidy of P800,000 from the provincial government.

“Ang total mao na. Naa may P800,000, seguro makagasto lang ang city og P1.2 million. So mototal siya og P2 million,” Chan said.

(The total is that. There is the P800,000, so the city had spent about P1.2 million. So the total is P2 million.)

The mayor said that currently, they were spending for the food of the dancers and for their practices for the whole week.

“Katong atong mga food lang para sa ilang practice for another week, dapat ilang ma-polish pag-ayo. But more or less, ma-cover ra gihapon nato sa subsidy nga gihatag sa probinsya sa Sugbo,” added.

(The one for our food and for their practice for another week, (because) they wanted to polish their moves. But more or less, this can still be covered by the subsidy that Cebu province gave.)

The Tribu Mapasigarbuhong Oponganon from Lapu-Lapu City will perform for the Sinulog sa Carmen 2023 grand parade and ritual showdown.

/dbs